John Roberts Refuses To Block Gay Marriage In Washington D.C.

Photo: AP

Acting in his role as Circuit Justice for Washington, D.C., John Roberts refused to block same-sex couples from getting marriage licenses there, an opportunity gay couples could take advantage of as of today.Not surprisingly, it was opponents of gay marriage who were trying to block the licenses, saying it should be put to a vote first.



But Roberts refused to issue a stay, quoting earlier precedent that, “it has been the practice of the Court to defer to the decisions of the courts of the District of Columbia on matters of exclusively local concern.” He also noted that Congress has decided not to act, even though it could have issued a “joint resolution of disapproval.”

That said, rest easy gay marriage-haters — Roberts pointed out that there is already a petition for a ballot initiative to bring the issue to a vote. (Prop 8, D.C.-style!)

So with gay couples fully approved to go forth and wed, the Blog of the Legal Times put together a photo essay of the historical event.

SCOTUSblog has full analysis, and a copy of the opinion, here.

