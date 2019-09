John Roberts

Photo: SEC

John Roberts, the US Supreme Court Chief Justice is not considering resigning.But if he were, he could do a lot worse than playing Jamie Dimon in the HBO version of Sorkin’s Too Big To Fail.



All credit to The Epicurean Dealmaker who observed the resemblence.

Jamie Dimon

Photo: ap

