John Roberts Fires Back At rumour-Monger Georgetown Professor

During his remarks yesterday at the University of Alabama School of Law, John Roberts got back at Georgetown Law Professor Peter Tague for last week’s rumour.



The transcript:

Student: First off, I want to express Alabama’s collective gladness that the rumours of your resignation were greatly exaggerated

Justice Roberts: I have to announce something to you. Apparently the professor who said that has been so overwhelmed he’s decided to leave teaching. I feel sorry about it, but what can you do?

Will news of the dumb 1L‘s retirement be next?

Listen to the full podcast of Justice Robert’s remarks here and a find a round up of article’s on the speech at How Appealing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.