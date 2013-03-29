Chief Justice John Roberts Had His Credit Card Numbers Stolen

Chief Justice Roberts at the University of Malta

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts has been a victim of credit-card fraud.



A Supreme Court spokeswoman said someone got hold of one of Roberts’s credit card account numbers. The court did not provide any other details.

But the Washington Post’s In the Loop column, which first reported the item, said Roberts told the cashier at a Starbucks in suburban Maryland that he had to use cash for his morning coffee because he canceled the card after discovering that someone else had the numbers.

The last reported criminal incident involving a justice was in May, when someone broke into the Washington home of Justice Stephen Breyer. No one was home at the time.

