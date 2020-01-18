The life of John Roberts Jr., the Supreme Court's youngest chief justice in 200 years

Gerald Herbert / AP Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts listens as President Bush speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington Friday, April 7, 2006.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., 64, is the most powerful judge in America.

The conservative leaning, Harvard-educated judge is presiding over the Senate trial that will decide whether to convict President Donald Trump in his impeachment inquiry.

He’s been lauded for his intelligence since he was young. While he’s been chief justice of the high court since 2005, he became the new swing vote in 2019.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Everyone knew John G. Roberts Jr. was going to achieve something big.

His life has been lived in some of America’s most well known institutions. After graduating from Harvard University, he worked on and off in the White House. He had a successful private practice, and appeared in the Supreme Court 39 times, winning 25 of the cases.

Then, at 50, he became America’s 17th Supreme Court chief justice. He is the youngest person to lead the court in 210 years.

He’s a gifted speaker and writer, who can be funny and self-deprecating. As The New York Times wrote: “Roberts is an erudite, Harvard-trained, Republican corporate-lawyer-turned-judge, with a punctilious, pragmatic view of the law.”

He’s politically conservative. And although he’s long leaned to the right, his ideology bloomed during his time working in the Reagan administration.

He’s also sometimes been a hard figure to define. According to Joan Biskupic, who wrote a biography on him, he’s divided by an ideological urge to push the court to the right, and a desire to keep the Supreme Court from becoming a political tool.

Here’s a look at his life so far, in photos.

John Roberts was born on January 27, 1955 in Buffalo, New York. He and his three sisters were raised in Indiana, where his father John Sr. was a plant manager for Bethlehem Steel. His intelligence was obvious right away — he regularly got perfect marks in elementary school.

La Lumiere School / AP John Roberts is seen in a yearbook photo while attending the then all-boys Catholic prep school in La Porte, Indiana.

Sources: The New Yorker, The New York Times

He grew up in a Catholic household that was, according to his mother Rosemary, concerned about news and the world. “We have always been a family that was interested in things other than ourselves,” she told The New York Times.

Chris Gardner / AP Parents Rosemary and Jack Roberts, as well as sister Peggy Roberts in 2005.

Source: The New York Times

At 13, he sent a letter to an elite Catholic boarding school called La Lumiere, asking to be admitted. He wrote, “I’ve always wanted to stay ahead of the crowd. I won’t be content to get a good job by getting a good education, I want to get the best job by getting the best education.”

Kevin Wolf / AP Supreme Court nominee John Roberts leaves his house on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2005, in Chevy Chase, Md.

Source: The Atlantic

Roberts got into La Lumiere, where jackets and ties were required. He was captain of the football team, and an excellent student. In his junior year he played Peppermint Patty in the play “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

Nati Harnik / AP Chief Justice John Roberts visits the sidelines before an NCAA college football game between Nebraska and Miami in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 20, 2014.

Source: CNN, The New Yorker, The New York Times

He was studious. One time he dominated several classes explaining a book report he’d written on seven philosophy books. In contrast, his classmates did their best to speak for a few minutes. One of his peers told The New York Times that when Roberts got something wrong people were quicker to believe it was the teacher’s mistake.

Reuters/Jonathan Ernst Chief Justice John Roberts at a prayer breakfast in 2008.

Source: The New York Times

After high school, he studied history at Harvard University. His dream was to be a history professor. In 1976, he graduated summa cum laude after just three years. But instead of teaching, he chose law. He went on to Harvard Law School, and graduated magna cum laude.

Lisa Poole / AP Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts is given an honorary degree from the College of the Holy Cross in 2007.

Sources: The New Yorker, The Atlantic, The New York Times

While campuses were still feeling the effect of the liberal 1960s, Roberts was a bit of an outlier. He wasn’t overly political, but he was conservative. His respect for institutions can be seen throughout his life — from the Catholic Church, to Harvard, to the White House, and finally, the Supreme Court.

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, left, and Justice John Paul Stevens, stand in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Monday, Oct 3, 2005 in Washington.

Sources: The New Yorker, The New York Times

In 1979, he clerked on the New York’s federal court of appeals under Henry J. Friendly. Roberts was one of his favourite clerks.

AP Federal Judge Henry J. Friendly in June 1960

Sources: The New Yorker, The New York Times

He then clerked for the conservative Supreme Court Associate Justice William H. Rehnquist. This was a pivotal job. It got Roberts noticed, and marked as “someone who could be trusted,” Steven Teles, a political science professor, told The New Yorker.

J. Scott Applewhite / AP Chief Justice of the United States William Rehnquist departs his home in Arlington in 2005.

Source: The New Yorker

In a speech about Rehnquist in 2009, he said the first lesson he learned from him was that “clothes do not make the man.”

Charles Dharapak / AP Supreme Court chief justice nominee John Roberts in 2005.

Source: The New Yorker

In 1981, he entered the White House during Ronald Reagan’s tenure. For a year he was an aide to Attorney General William French Smith. Then, from 1982 to 1986, he worked in the counsel’s office. He was in the administration in a time when its legal team was trying to push laws to the right.

Kevork Djansezian / AP Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in his first major speech since being sworn in reads an excerpt from his April 1986 resignation letter to President Ronald Reagan at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, March 8, 2006.

Sources: The New Yorker, The New York Times, The New York Times, CNN

Files released from his time in the White House showed his quick wit. In one memo about a college professor who was afraid of landing on a blacklist, he wrote, “Once you let the word out there’s a blacklist, everybody wants to get on.” It also showed he could make mistakes — he spelled Havana, Cuba’s capital, wrong three times.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in 2005.

Source: The New York Times

In 1986, he started working at Hogan & Hartson, a law firm in Washington. He worked there until 1989, and then again from 1993 to 2003. He represented big corporations, as well as groups like the National Mining Association. By the time he became a judge, he was earning more than $US1 million a year.

Andrew Harnik / AP Chief Justice John Roberts in 2016.

Source: The New York Times, George W. Bush White House

In between, he worked for former President George H.W. Bush’s administration as principal deputy solicitor general from 1989 to 1993. One memorable brief he wrote said Roe v. Wade was “wrongly decided and should be overruled,” because there was no basis for the decision in the constitution.

Alex Wong/Getty Images Pro-life activists try to block the sign of a pro-choice activist during the 2018 March for Life January 19, 2018 in Washington, DC. Activists gathered in the nation’s capital for the annual event to protest the anniversary of the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling that legalised abortion in 1973.

Sources: Los Angeles Times, Supreme Court of the United States

In 1996, he married lawyer Jane Marie Sullivan, another practicing Catholic. She was also was a board member of an anti-abortion group.

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and his wife Jane Roberts arrive for a State Dinner hosted by President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in honour of German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 7, 2011.

Sources: Supreme Court of the United States, The New York Times

They adopted two children when they were in their 40s — Josie and Jack.

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, left, stands in front of the U.S. Supreme Court with his wife Jane, daughter Josie, 5, right, and son Jack,4, Monday, Oct 3, 2005, in Washington.

Source: The New York Times

Over his career as a lawyer, he won 25 out of the 39 cases he argued before the Supreme Court.

Kevin Wolf / AP Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts leaves his house in 2005.

Sources: CNN, CNN, The New York Times, The New York Times

In 2003, former President George W. Bush made him an appeals court judge. It was his third nomination; the other two had failed.

Ron Edmonds / AP President Bush introduces his federal judicial appointments Wednesday, May 9, 2001, in the East Room of the White House

Sources: The New York Times, ABC News

Two years later, Bush nominated Roberts, at age 50, to replace Supreme Court Associate Justice Sandra Day O’Connor. But it didn’t happen.

Eric Draper / The White House / AP President Bush and Judge John G. Roberts enjoy an early morning coffee at the residence in the White House Wednesday, July 20, 2005.

Source: CNN

Chief Justice William Rehnquist, Roberts’ old mentor, had died, and Bush switched his nomination to have Roberts replace Rehnquist. He dismissed concerns about his age, and in his memoir, wrote, “Beyond the sparkling resume was a genuine man with a gentle soul.”

Charles Dharapak / AP President Bush, right, looks towards his nominee for the Supreme Court, John G. Roberts Jr., as he introduces him at the White House Tuesday, July 19, 2005 in Washington.

Source: CNN

Brett Kavanaugh, who was then Bush’s staff secretary, helped the president decide on his nomination. He told Bush to choose the person who would be “the most effective leader on the court — the most capable of convincing his colleagues through persuasion and strategic thinking.”

Fred Schilling /Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States / AP Associate Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, left and Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. in the Justices’ Conference Room before a investiture ceremony Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at the Supreme Court in Washington.

Source: CNN

During the confirmation hearing, Roberts argued the role shouldn’t be political. He told senators: “Judges are like umpires. Umpires don’t make the rules. They apply them. The role of an umpire and a judge is critical. They make sure everybody plays by the rules. But it is a limited role. Nobody ever went to a ballgame to see the umpire.”

Charles Dharapak / AP Chief Justice nominee John Roberts smiles while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2005, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Source: The New Yorker

Rep. John Lewis fought the nomination, and said Roberts had been on the “wrong side of history.”

Reuters /Joshua Roberts Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee during the second day of confirmation hearings on Senator Jeff Sessions’ (R-AL) nomination to be U.S. attorney general in Washington, U.S., January 11, 2017.

Source: The New York Times

There was another well-known dissenter that day. Then Sen. Barack Obama said, “When I examined Judge Roberts’s record and history of public service it is my personal estimation that he has far more often used his formidable skills on behalf of the strong in opposition to the weak.”

Jae C. Hong / AP Barack Obama, left, takes the oath of office from Chief Justice John Roberts to become the 44th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2009.

Source: The New York Times

Despite their dissents, the senate voted 78-22 to confirm Roberts. In 2005, he was sworn in as the youngest chief justice in 210 years.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP Judge John G. Roberts raises his right hand as he is sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify on his confirmation to become the chief justice of the United States on September 12.

Sources: Supreme Court, CNN, CNN

According to The New York Times, although he was undoubtedly conservative, by becoming the leader of the Supreme Court, he might have been moved a little more to the political centre.

Jason Reed / Reuters Judge John Roberts listens to a Senator’s question with his wife Jane (L) at his side while testifying before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on the second day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 13, 2005.

Source: The New York Times

His responsibilities to the court meant he didn’t want it to appear overly political. As Garrett Epps wrote for The Atlantic, “Roberts exudes a quality of wary watchfulness, for all the world like a tight-lipped headwaiter supervising dinner rush at a four-star restaurant.”

Evan Vucci / AP Chief Justice nominee John Roberts smiles while testifying on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2005.

Source: The Atlantic

Roberts has written some important opinions. Some of the defining cases during his tenure have been about healthcare, spending in political campaigns, and the right to bear arms.

Stephan Savoia / AP Chris Murphy, a member of an international Socialist organisation, protests outside the Federal Courthouse in Providence, RI., Tuesday morning, Feb. 12, 2008 during a visit by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts.

Sources: The New York Times, The New York Times

Roberts’ first big opinion was dismissing a school integration plan in Seattle in 2007. He also featured in a dissenting opinion about forcing the EPA to take on climate change.

Rogelio V. Solis / AP Chief Justice John Roberts laughs as he speaks to third year law students from Mississippi College School of Law in 2017.

Source: The New Yorker

In July 2007, Roberts was hospitalized after he had a seizure while at his holiday home in Maine. He had one 14 years earlier, but the cause was unknown. He fully recovered.

Joel Page / AP The vacation home of Supreme Court Justice John Roberts is seen on Hupper Island in Port Clyde, Maine, Tuesday, July 31, 2007.

Source: The New York Times

In 2008, he voted with the majority in District of Columbia v. Heller, expanding the Second Amendment making it legal for individuals to own guns.

Evan Vucci / AP Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Anthony Kennedy, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Justice Stephen Breyer, and Justice Sonia Sotomayor arrive before President Barack Obama delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016.

Source: The New York Times

In 2012, Roberts was the deciding factor in the future of the Affordable Care Act. His vote saved Obamacare from being struck down. It was controversial — he was applauded by liberals, and attacked by conservatives.

Nati Harnik / AP Chief Justice John Roberts speaks at the University of Nebraska Lincoln in Lincoln, Nebraska in 2014.

Sources: The Atlantic, CNN, The New York Times

In 2015, he dissented against recognising a constitutional right for same-sex marriage in Obergefell v. Hodges. “This Court is not a legislature,” he wrote. “Whether same-sexmarriage is a good idea should be of no concern to us.”

Stephan Savoia / AP Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., makes remarks at the opening celebration of the Centennial of the U.S. Courthouse in Providence, RI., as a member of his security team looks on Tuesday morning, Feb. 12, 2008.

Sources: Supreme Court, The New York Times

Even with all of these opinions, he’s said he was born in the wrong era because there was no longer as much room to “decide the great questions,” according to The Atlantic.

Charles Dharapak / AP Supreme Court nominee John Roberts listens as President Bush nominates him for Chief Justice.

Source: The Atlantic

In 2018, Justice Anthony Kennedy — long the tiebreaking vote on the court’s hot-button cases — retired. President Donald Trump appointed conservative justice Brett Kavanaugh to take his seat.

Jonathon Ernst / Reuters Roberts leads the Supreme Court in taking a new family photo including Gorsuch, their most recent addition, at the Supreme Court building in Washington

Sources: The Atlantic, The New York Times

This shift made Roberts’ vote the new deciding factor in many close cases. As The New York Times wrote: “the law is likely to be what he says it is.”

Elise Amendola / AP Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts speaks at the American Bar Association’s annual meeting in Boston, Monday, Aug. 11, 2014.

Sources: The Atlantic, The New York Times

Roberts and President Donald Trump have clashed. Trump called him an “absolute disaster.” But in November 2018, after Trump attacked judges for being too political, Roberts came out swinging.

Matt Rourke / AP Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

Sources: Washington Post, The New York Times

“We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges,” he said. “What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them. That independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for.”

Charles Dharapak / AP Supreme Court nominee John G. Roberts glances around the Caucus Room of the Senate’s Russell office building during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Sept. 12, 2005.

Source: Washington Post

In June 2019, he finally assumed “true leadership,” according to The New York Times. This was because he had sided with liberals to stop the Trump administration from including a citizenship question on the census, and also sided with conservatives on an issue around voting districts.

James Crisp / AP Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts.

In his 2019 annual end of year report, Roberts wrote, “We should reflect on our duty to judge without fear or favour, deciding each matter with humility, integrity and dispatch.”

Win McNamee / AP Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts listens as President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol to a joint session of Congress Tuesday in Washington.

Sources: Politico, The New York Times

It’s apt advice for his next job, which is to oversee Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate.

Source: Business Insider

During a case this month, Roberts’ courtroom erupted in laughter when he questioned whether saying “OK, boomer,” counted as age discrimination. It showed that even with the pressure that comes from the impending historic case, he’s still got his sense of humour.

Andrew Harnik / AP Chief Justice John Roberts in 2015.

Sources: CNN, Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.