HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Penthouse Hedgie John Read Taylor Bought For $5 Million OVER The Asking Price

Curbed.com
Foursquare

Photo: Curbed.com

In case anyone was sceptical about the luxury market pickup shown in this quarter’s market reports, here comes the anecdotal evidence. Hedge funder John Read Taylor has just paid $22 million for the 11th floor apartment at 1068 Fifth Avenue, the Post reports. That’s $4.5 million over the asking price of $17.5 million, and he purchased it after it spent only 11 days on the market.Holy 2007!

So what’s he getting? The 4BR, 4BA co-op was designed “for preeminent collectors of contemporary art,” which means it has mobile walls on which to hang art. Why display that fancy painting in only one room when you can roll it around your apartment?

The living room with enough room for two living areas...

Image: Cocoran

The second living room

Image: Cocoran

The dining room...

Image: Cocoran

Taylor needs a huge art collection to populate all these walls...

Image: Cocoran

The not-too-shabby Master Bedroom...

Image: Cocoran

The kitchen...

Image: Cocoran

Almost 180 degree-views of Manhattan... Including Central Park!

Image: Cocoran

Prewar and picturesque...

Image: Cocoran

The jawdropping floorplan...

Image: Cocoran

