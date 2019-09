Here MP Louise Mensch, Lord John Prescot, and Guardian journalist Paul Lewis discuss the possibility of Twitter being shut down during moments of civil unrest in the UK.



This follows reports that David Cameron was investigating the role that social media played in the recent British riots.

The debate is well worth watching.

WATCH:

