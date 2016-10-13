'I've switched teams': A top Hillary Clinton campaign official's Twitter account got hacked

It appears Hillary Clinton’s campaign chair’s Twitter account was hacked on Wednesday. A message posted to the account declared his support for Donald Trump.
See a screenshot of John Podesta’s hacked tweet below:
Screenshot via TwitterClinton campaign chair John Podesta’s twitter account
“I’ve switched teams. Vote Trump 2016,” the tweet reads.
The hacking comes after Wikileaks released a trove of Podesta’s emails on Monday that included his Twitter account password.
The Democratic Party has suffered a number of cybersecurity attacks in recent months. The US this week formally accused Russia of being responsible for the attacks.
NOW WATCH: Watch Trump repeatedly photobomb Clinton during the debate
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.