'I've switched teams': A top Hillary Clinton campaign official's Twitter account got hacked

It appears Hillary Clinton’s campaign chair’s Twitter account was hacked on Wednesday. A message posted to the account declared his support for Donald Trump.

See a screenshot of John Podesta’s hacked tweet below:

Screenshot via Twitter Clinton campaign chair John Podesta’s twitter account

“I’ve switched teams. Vote Trump 2016,” the tweet reads.

The hacking comes after Wikileaks released a trove of Podesta’s emails on Monday that included his Twitter account password.

The Democratic Party has suffered a number of cybersecurity attacks in recent months. The US this week formally accused Russia of being responsible for the attacks.

