'Unhinged': Hillary Clinton campaign chair blasts Donald Trump's foreign-policy pronouncements

The chairman of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign blasted Donald Trump’s Friday comments on foreign policy, calling him “unhinged” and casting him as unfit fit to be president.

In interviews on Friday morning, Trump criticised former Defence Secretary Robert Gates, defended his proposed temporary ban on Muslims entering the US, and insisted that he knew who “blew up” the EgyptAir plane that crashed earlier this week. (The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.)

“Every time Donald Trump opens his mouth, he makes it even more clear that he doesn’t have the qualifications or the temperament or to be our commander-in-chief,” John Podesta, the Clinton campaign chair, said in a statement.

“His interviews this morning were especially revealing, and even unhinged at times,” he added.

The Clinton campaign has been questioning Trump’s readiness to be president all week. On Thursday, Clinton said Trump isn’t qualified for the nation’s highest office.

The campaign has been especially critical of Trump’s foreign policy.

“We can’t afford to have a Commander-in-Chief who has no understanding of foreign policy, who has no coherent agenda, and who wants to go to war every time someone says a mean thing about him,” Podesta said in the statement.

“This is not about ideology — it’s about responsible leadership,” he added. “Anyone who is serious about our national security, regardless of their party, should not stand with Donald Trump.”

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president, and the Democratic frontrunner Clinton are girding for a likely general-election matchup this fall.

