The head of Hillary Clinton's campaign and a top conservative blogger are teasing each other about pantsuits

John Podesta, the chairman of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, took to Twitter on Friday after conservative blogger Matt Drudge mocked his fashion choices.

On Tuesday, the campaign unveiled a t-shirt designed to look like one of Clinton’s trademark pantsuits. On Friday, Podesta posted an picture of himself wearing the shirt to encourage supporters to buy one in the campaign store.

Drudge subsequently made Podesta’s picture the top story on his widely-read website, which featured the headline “PODESTA IN DRAG FOR HILLARY?”

Podesta responded with another tweet referencing Drudge’s famous fedora.

Business Insider reached out to Podesta to ask if he would be sending Drudge a t-shirt.

“No free loaders here,” Podesta said. “Drudge will have to buy his own.”

