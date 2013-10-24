Police Officer Who Pepper-Sprayed UC Davis Protesters Awarded $US38,000 Settlement

A former University of California-Davis police officer made famous after being filmed pepper-spraying seated activists during a Nov. 2011 protest has been awarded

a $US38,059 workers’ compensationsettlement, The Guardian reports.

John Pike, a 40-year-old former lieutenant on the university police force, claimed he suffered from depression and anxiety after receiving death threats following the incident.

A judge approved the settlement between Pike and the university on Oct. 16, according to KCRA.

The Guardian has more:

Pike was placed on paid administrative leave after the incident and was fired eight months later in July 2012 — although an internal investigation actually found he had acted appropriately. Video filmed at the November 2011 protest showed Pike, who was dressed in riot gear and wearing a helmet with visor, walking along a line of seated protesters spraying a steady stream of orange tear-gas toward their faces.

The footage later went viral across the web, resulting in widespread condemnation of the officer’s actions. UC-Davis had previously paid out $US1 million to settle a lawsuit by the demonstrators who were pepper-sprayed by Pike, according to The Guardian.

That included $US250,000 in legal fees and a $US30,000 payout to each protester sprayed.

Here’s video of the incident:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.