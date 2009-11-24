John Paulson Is A Great Trader Because He's Grumpy And Negative

Before his huge bet on the subprime mortgage meltdown and before Greg Zuckerman wrote “The Greatest Trade Ever”, John Paulson was a guy with little to no respect in the hedge fund world.



Although he was rich, he was mainly known as a negative, unhappy guy.

Over at NYMag, Hugo Lingren points to research showing that the more negative you are, the better trader you’ll be.

To wit:

He became a grump. He lashed out at employees for overusing the printer and was so militant about healthy diets that people couldn’t eat pizza in his presence without being reprimanded. Behind his back, Zuckerman notes, friends called him “the Undertaker.”

