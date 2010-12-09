No Surprise: John Paulson's Gold Fund Is Just Killing It This Year

Paulson sees solid gold $$ when he closes his eyes.

John Paulson’s performance in three of his portfolios was recently released.Paulson is up 3.37% in his Advantage Plus fund and 1.82% in his Advantage Fund – pretty meager returns.



But his gold-only fund is knocking it out of the park – it’s up 33.6% for the year (its first year).

So the recent gold-mania seems to be treating him well, and it looks like it’s not stopping. Just yesterday Jim Rickards said that a major Swiss bank recently refused to let a client of theirs take out $40 million he had kept in the bank in physical gold.

It’s like we said.

