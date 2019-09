ReutersJohn Paulson’s gold fund was down 27% in April, according to Bloomberg.



By the middle of the month, he already lost more than $300 million.

“Paulson has roughly $9.5 billion invested across his hedge funds, of which about 85 per cent is invested in gold share classes.”

Gold was up as much as $1,600 before declining to as low as $1,323.

