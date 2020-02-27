John Paulson predicted the financial crisis and specialises in meltdown-proof portfolios. Here are his top 10 bets right now, as coronavirus hits markets.

Reuters

John Paulson bet against subprime mortgages, an investment that paid of hugely during the financial crisis.

But since then, a large position in gold has produced lacklustre returns for the investor.

Gold is now surging amid the coronavirus outbreak, trading at its highest level in seven years. Here’s how much John Paulson has invested in gold and gold-related companies, and the rest of his 10 biggest investments.

John Paulson, the billionaire investor who made a fortune and name for himself by betting against subprime mortgages ahead of the recession, has had a difficult few years. His hedge fund made steep losses in 2015 and 2016, and by last year he was beginning to mull shuttering his hedge fund to outside investors altogether.

Among investments dragging Paulson down in recent years were bullish bets on gold – which, during the longest stock market bull-run on record, trailed the S&P 500 by a longshot.

But in the last two days, that trend has reversed. Gold is at a seven-year high, trading up 8.1% on the year. Meanwhile the S&P is down 3.2% on the year after fears about a global spread of coronavirus, the illness first diagnosed in Wuhan, China, that has infected around 81,000 people since, sparked a selloff in US equities that erased gains for the year.

It could be an opportunity to Paulson, who’s proven his ability to make money amid meltdown, and for his long-suffering investment portfolio. Packed with gold stocks and pharmaceutical names, which have fared better than the overall S&P during the rout, here are Paulson’s top 10 biggest investments, according to the most recently quarterly filing compiled on GuruFocus.

10. BrightSphere Investment Group

Ticker:

BSIG

Industry: Asset management

Weighting: 4.41%

Value of investment: $US204.4 million

9. Mylan

Reuters

Ticker:

MYL

Industry: Drug manufacturer

Weighting: 5.21%

Value of investment: $US241.3 million

8. ViacomCBS

Reuters

Ticker:

VIAC

Industry: Media

Weighting: 5.44%

Value of investment: $US251.8 million

7. Takeda Pharmaceutical

Reuters Workers at the new Takeda pharma factory wait for the arrival of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Oranienburg, Germany, June 16, 2017.

Ticker:

TAK

Industry: Drug manufacturer

Weighting: 5.64%

Value of investment: $US261.3 million

6. Anglogold Ashanti Ltd.

Ticker: AU

Industry: Metals & mining

Weighting: 6.16%

Value of investment: $US285.6 million

5. Horizon Therapeutics

Abid Katib/Getty Images

Ticker:

HZNP

Industry: Drug manufacturers

Weighting: 6.38%

Value of investment: $US295.8 million

4. Discovery

The Discovery Channel

Ticker:

DISCK

Industry: Media

Weighting: 7.19%

Value of investment: $US333 million

3. Allergan

Reuters

Ticker:

AGN

Industry: Drug manufacturer

Weighting: 10.99%

Value of investment: $US509 million

2. SPDR Gold Trust

Michael Dalder/Reuters

Ticker:

GLD

Industry: Precious metals

Weighting: 13.33%

Value of investment: $US617.3 million

AP/Jeff Miller

Ticker:

BHC

Industry: Drug manufacturer

Weighting: 13.46%

Value of investment: $US623.5 million

