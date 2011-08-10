John Paulson's Fund Crashes 10-11% In Just 8 Days

Photo: Japan Society

John Paulson’s Advantage funds have lost 10-11% in August, according to CNBC.Paulson’s flagship hedge fund might see some serious redemptions now, as this means the Advantage Plus fund is down ~32-33% this year. UPDATE: Now it’s down 34% YTD.



CNBC saw data early this morning that says John Paulson’s Advantage and Advantage Plus funds are down between 10 and 11% since the start of August, according to a person briefed on the performance data.

This is on top of the Advantage fund’s 22% loss as of the end of July, when the fund was down 4.63% for the month.

UPDATE: CNBC’s Kate Kelly said on Wednesday that Paulson’s Advantage fund is down 21% YTD as of Friday, and his Advantage Plus fund is down 31% YTD as of Friday.

We heard rumours of this yesterday, but weren’t sure that Paulson was among the managers.

We pray most of his investors are in the gold-denominated Advantage funds.

