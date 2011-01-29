John Paulson's 2010 Letter To Investors Is Out And It Says Brad Rosenberg Traded $100 BILLION Of Fixed Income Securities

John Paulson is really careful about not letting his investor letters get out, so it’s huge that we’re able to read 2010’s.



Most investors are only allowed to print it out once, and the only place they can view it is on one single computer.

Read it below, thanks to Zerohedge. UPDATE: Well that was quick — the link is now broken, probably because it’s copyrighted and Paulson’s lawyer took action. LUCKILY, we still have a few small pieces, which you can view below.

UPDATE #2: The letter is back! Click here to read it >

Notable: Paulson Partner Brad Rosenberg traded over $100 billion in fixed income securities. WHOA.

Here are the rest of the notable partner accomplishments in 2010:

Here’s what’s left of the letter:

paulson_2010



