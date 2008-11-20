John Paulson Throws Swanky Party To Celebrate His Wealth

At least someone is enjoying themselves these days. John Paulson, the billionaire hedge fund manager, threw a swanky party for himself on Monday at the Metropolitan Club in Midtown. DealBook got an invite. Unfortunately, we already had other dinner plans. Among the guests was Alan Greenspan, without whom, John Paulson would never have had a housing bubble to bet against:



Despite the chilliness of the November evening — and the slashing of bonuses for top Goldman Sachs executives — the crowd at the Metropolitan Club betrayed no signs of the financial distress. The din that spilled from the dining room into the marbled-and-gilt main chamber was filled with laughter.

Mr. Greenspan spoke while guests dined on a three-course meal –preceded, of course, by a cocktail reception featuring Krug Grand Cuvee champagne and 2006 Chassagne-Montrachet from Domaine Marc Morey.

For dinner? Jumbo crabmeat & avocado, paired with 1999 Haut-Brion; and Colorado rack of lamb with tarragon jus and parmesan polenta cake, paired with 1999 Chateau Margaux and 1999 Lafite-Rothschild (which can fetch more than $500 a bottle).

