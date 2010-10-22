John Paulson Tells Investors He's Getting Less Bullish On Bank Of America

John Paulson has been a staunch Bank of America bull for some time now, but he’s obviously been getting shredded in recent days, as the bank comes under mortgage-putback pressure.



He’s still long, but his view is growing dimmer.

According to Teri Buhl at Forbes.com, he’s lowering his outlook for the company’s earnings to $2.66 for 2012 (from a previous estimate of $3). Still though, at a 10x multiple, that would value the company well beyond where it is now.

Click here to see a background on Bank of America’s possible mortgage putback exposure >

