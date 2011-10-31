Here's What John Paulson Said At A Big Speech In New York Last Night

Photo: @RMBrenna
John Paulson gave a speech at The Chinese Finance Association yesterday in New York.Twitterer and trader Brenna Hardman was on hand and tweeted out several of his insights.
Here are a few notable comments:
— “With housing slow to recover…probably another 2 years until we return to stronger rates of growth”
— “Europe has resources to solve problem”…there’s hope in solution but “issues will resurface if not in 2011 than 2012”
— “I view gold as currency, I was not interested in it as currency until quantitative easing”
— Paulson expects 8% growth in China for next 5 years, no hard landing
— “trying to invest in China from NY or London poses too much risk” …”we haven’t given up, we need more local presence”
— in regards to Sino Forest loss: “$100M sounds like a lot but it’s just basis points in our portfolio”
Read more of Brenna’s Paulson tweets here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.