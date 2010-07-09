John Paulson Socked With $2 Billion In Redemptions At The End Of June

Joe Weisenthal
John Paulson

The air may be coming out of the John Paulson bubble faster than even we predicted this morning.

Absolute Return + Alpha reports that his fund was socked with $2 billion in redemptions, bringing his AUM to just over $30 billion at the end of June. This is still huge, but between weak performance and lingering concerns over ABACUS/Goldman, it’s not surprising that investors are wondering if there’s much advantage to having their money with him.

