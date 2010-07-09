John Paulson Socked With $2 Billion In Redemptions At The End Of June

The air may be coming out of the John Paulson bubble faster than even we predicted this morning.



Absolute Return + Alpha reports that his fund was socked with $2 billion in redemptions, bringing his AUM to just over $30 billion at the end of June. This is still huge, but between weak performance and lingering concerns over ABACUS/Goldman, it’s not surprising that investors are wondering if there’s much advantage to having their money with him.

