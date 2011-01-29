Investors Pulled $2.2 Billion From Paulson's Fund Last Year

Despite earning profits of more than $8.6 billion last year, John Paulson’s hedge fund wasn’t immune to redemptions.



In fact Paulson & Co. still experienced redemptions of at least $2.2 billion at the end of 2010, AR reports.

The withdrawals even caused Paulson to cancel plans to close its Advantage Fund to new investors.

Here’s what else we learned from Paulson’s year-end letter to investors >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.