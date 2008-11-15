John Paulson: Read My Lips, No New Taxes

The formerly unknown hedge fund manager who deftly navigated the subprime market is now apparently considered influential enough to appear before Congress beside Jim Simons, George Soros, and Ken Griffin yesterday. There, Paulson expressed his opposition to new taxes for the industry.



NY Post: Paulson – whose opinion now carries added weight as he successfully bet against the mortgage bubble last year and is one of the few whose hedge funds remain in the black this year – was the loudest in rejecting the idea that hedge funds pay more in taxes.

At one point Rep. John Tierney (D-Mass.) said he wanted to nominate John Paulson for Treasury Secretary, calling him “the other Paulson.”

