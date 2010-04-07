John Paulson's So-So Q1 Returns... Is He Getting Too Big?

Paulson has sent out an update to investors that shows his fund’s current returns and they’re not bad, they just aren’t very good.



Paulson’s Recovery fund is the best one of the bunch. The fund, which invests in financial institutions in need of new capital, was up 13.24% in March and 17.19% for Q1, says MarketWatch.

Here are some of Paulson’s other funds’ returns:

Paulson Enhanced, an M&A fund: 8% in March; 9.11% Q1.

Paulson Credit Opportunities: 3.53% in March; 7.33% Q1.

And that’s the good news.

Paulson’s $10 billion Advantage Plus fund, returned only 2.58% in March. The fund is up 1.37% for Q1.

Paulson Advantage is up just 0.8% for Q1.

Paulson’s returns are lagging. Dan Loeb’s Third Point funds returned between 14.8% and 16.9%. Pershing Square returned 5.6% through March 19.

Maybe Paulson’s fund did get too big?

To find out what Paulson is invested in, read what hedge funds are investing in right now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.