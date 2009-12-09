John Paulson: My Fund Has Never Been More Long

Joe Weisenthal
While most of the other “gurus” preach about danger on the horizon, hedge fund manager John Paulson continues to defy conventional wisdom.

Reuters: Today our net long exposure is perhaps the highest it has ever been in our portfolio,” Paulson said during a luncheon presentation at the Japan Society.

“We still find a lot of compelling long investments on the equity side,” he said, citing specifically Bank of America, U.S. cable-television giant Comcast Corp, and Germany’s HeidelbergCement AG.

