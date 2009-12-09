John Paulson: My Fund Has Never Been More Long

While most of the other “gurus” preach about danger on the horizon, hedge fund manager John Paulson continues to defy conventional wisdom.



Reuters: Today our net long exposure is perhaps the highest it has ever been in our portfolio,” Paulson said during a luncheon presentation at the Japan Society.

“We still find a lot of compelling long investments on the equity side,” he said, citing specifically Bank of America, U.S. cable-television giant Comcast Corp, and Germany’s HeidelbergCement AG.

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.