John Paulson Lost More Money Last Year Than Long Term Capital Management Did In Its 1998 Collapse

We now know that Ray Dalio has unseated George Soros as the king of hedge funds, returning $13.8 billion in 2011. That’s according to rankings by LCH investments



There’s your winner.

In the same article from the FT, buried in all the praise of Dalio’s Bridgewater Pure Alpha Fund is the other side — last year’s loser.

From the FT:

…the ranking by LCH Investments, part of the Edmund de Rothschild group, also showed last year the biggest-ever loss by a hedge fund. John Paulson’s New York-based Paulson & Co lost investors $9.6bn last year, more than was lost in the collapse of Long Term Capital Management in 1998. But Mr Paulson is still ranked third for the best overall returns for investors, at $22.6bn.

