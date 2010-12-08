Is John Paulson's Massive LNG Sell-Off Indicative Of A Portfolio-Wide De-Risking?

John Paulson‘s Cheniere Energy (LNG) sell-off could be symptomatic of a broad derisking effort across his entire portfolio.



“Paulson is now in stock dumping mode… We are confident this is not an isolated case of derisking, and is likely matched by many other Paulson positions,” Zerohedge speculates this morning.

The suggestion comes in the wake of the hedge fund titan taking his LNG stake from 7.5 million shares to just over 2.8 million in less than two weeks.

From Zerohedge,

“Whether it is on a name by name basis or wholesale is unknown right now, and will need to wait until February 15 for confirmation, although we are confident that what Paulson & Co.’s 8 different funds/accounts are doing in Cheniere Energy (LNG) in the past 10 trading days is indicative of a broad based portfolio profit-taking, that has started on November 16 and is ongoing through today.”

Paulson first bought LNG in June 2008; he purchased 4.7 million shares at ~$5.50. He increased that stake with an extra 2.8 million shares at the end of that year when the share price had tumbled.

