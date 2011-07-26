Suddenly John Paulson's Hedge Fund Is One Of John Boehner's Biggest Donors

Congressman and House Speaker John Boehner has raised $6.6 million for his campaign committee since January, Bloomberg reports, which is “six times more than the Ohio Republican received during the same period two years ago.”



Another huge change in Boehner’s fundraising effort?

“Three of the five biggest sources of Boehner’s campaign cash this year are employees of three Wall Street investment houses,” according to Bloomberg, whereas in the 2010 election cycle “such contributors weren’t ranked among his top 10 donors.”

At the top of that list of money managers that are newly enamoured with Speaker Boehner, employees at Paulson & Co, who have donated $61,050 to his campaign — “more than any other company.”

Louis Bacon’s Moore Capital Management and Cantor Fitzgerald have also been generous to Boehner, giving $53,000 and $45,000 respectively.

“No one from any of those companies donated to Boehner for his 2010 re-election campaign, according to the centre for Responsive Politics,” Bloomberg reported.

The majority of the cash was handed over in June, when the House and various committees were voting to slash the budgets of the of Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

