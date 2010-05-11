John Paulson Sees V-Shaped Recovery In Housing

CNBC reports that John Paulson just held a conference call with investors after announcing solid April returns.



His big call: he’s predicting a V-shaped recovery and a major housing recovery.

Specifically, he sees prices rising 3-5% in 2010 and 8-12% in 2011.

But this isn’t much of a shock. Paulson recently launched a housing recovery fund through which he’s making significant bets on rising prices in the west.

