John Paulson Is Loading Up On Barren Plots Of Land In Anticipation That Property Values Will Rise

Hedge funds, including John Paulson’s Paulson & Co., are beginning to load up on empty plots of land where homes were to be built.



Paulson thinks that these properties are way undervalued and wants to make a profit buying up land and selling it to homebuilders.

Of course, after today’s new home sales numbers, he may want to change his mind.

WSJ: In the rocky suburbs of Las Vegas, meanwhile, Angelo, Gordon & Co. recently paid $35 million for land parcels zoned for about 2,500 residential lots. That is roughly half the amount the former owner sank into the property for roads, sewers and other infrastructure alone. At the same time, land investor SunCal Cos. is working with firms like D.E. Shaw & Co. to close a dozen land deals in Arizona and California.

Land speculation of course is highly risky. Some major institutions like the California Public Employees’ Retirement System got clobbered on land investments made during the boom. And while prices have fallen steeply and the housing industry has shown signs of stabilisation, deals depend on land appreciating in value because it doesn’t yield any income.

