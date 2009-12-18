John Paulson Is Killing It Again This Quarter

Paulson’s hedge funds are performing well this year.



Daily Intel recently got a sneak peek at Paulson’s unpublished year-to-date returns, up to November.

BusinessWeek had alleged that Paulson’s recent returns were just so-so. They suggested that his famous subprime short made him a one hit wonder.

Nope!

Says Daily Intel. Here’s how four of Paulson’s funds were doing through November:

(Event-driven) Advantage Fund returned 13% (industry average for event-driven was 14%)

(Also event-driven) Advantage Plus fund returned 20%

Paulson’s credit fund was up 28.45% (industry average was 13.6%)

His Recovery Fund’s return up to November was 18.07% (industry average was 11.4%)

