John Paulson Is Killing It Again This Quarter

Paulson’s hedge funds are performing well this year.
Daily Intel recently got a sneak peek at Paulson’s unpublished year-to-date returns, up to November.
BusinessWeek had alleged that Paulson’s recent returns were just so-so. They suggested that his famous subprime short made him a one hit wonder.
Nope!
Says Daily Intel. Here’s how four of Paulson’s funds were doing through November:
(Event-driven) Advantage Fund returned 13% (industry average for event-driven was 14%)
(Also event-driven) Advantage Plus fund returned 20%
Paulson’s credit fund was up 28.45% (industry average was 13.6%)
His Recovery Fund’s return up to November was 18.07% (industry average was 11.4%)
