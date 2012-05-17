John Paulson Will Make A Rare Public Appearance At A Hedge Fund Conference Today

Today is the highly-anticipated 17th annual Ira Sohn Investment Conference where the biggest hedge funders share their top investment ideas.



One of the big highlights is that closely-followed hedge fund manager John Paulson, who famously bet against the subprime housing market, will make his first debut at the investment conference at Lincoln centre, MarketWatch reports.

Paulson, whose Paulson & Co. suffered massive losses in a volatile 2011, is expected to discuss his investment outlook and he might even give an investment pick, the report said.

It’s definitely a rare public appearance for Paulson and we’re looking forward to hearing what he has to say.

If you can’t make it, don’t worry. We’ll be live blogging here at Clusterstock so check back for updates throughout the day.

