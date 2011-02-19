John Paulson Tries To Save An Awkward Interview With Alan Greenspan With A Couple Of Jokes

Just a little bit more.

The best part of the interview John Paulson and Alan Greenspan gave to a packed audience at NYU last night seems to have been Paulon’s one liner about how rich he is.The Wall Street Journal quotes Paulson saying:



“We just bought eight hotels in bankruptcy and one is the La Quinta in Palm Springs.”

“Please, if you go to Palm Springs, stay at the La Quinta.”

“I could use a little extra cash.”

It sounds like the rest of the interview was a disaster, with Greenspan giving generic and simplistic answers to pretty important questions like suggesting that everyone can quell their gloomy feelings about poor U.S. leadership by drumming up some pleasant thoughts about Winston Churchill.

Paulson did his best to save it.

After Greenspan talked about working with several smart U.S. presidents like Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton, Paulson asked, “You didn’t mention George W.’s IQ?”

Click here to read about the rest of the disappointing interview.

