John Paulson Might Be At Risk For Obesity, Memory Loss, And Relationship Stress

John Paulson admitted during a panel at a hedge fund conference today at the Pierre Hotel in New York that he hasn’t been getting “a whole lot of sleep lately.” [via WSJ]



The hedge fund billionaire, who became a Wall Street legend betting against subprime housing market, said he doesn’t like to lose his investors money.

Well, Paulson’s fund has been doing just that this year.

His main Advantage fund was down 28% YTD through September.

These losses are apparently keeping him up at night, which is definitely not a good thing.

Of course, we’re not medical professionals and we can’t diagnose him with sleep deprivation.

Still, not getting enough sleep or not sleeping well enough has the potential to take a toll on people’s physical and mental health, according to WebMD.

Here are the short term consequences. [via WebMD]

Decreased Performance and Alertness: Sleep deprivation induces significant reductions in performance and alertness. Reducing your nighttime sleep by as little as one and a half hours for just one night could result in a reduction of daytime alertness by as much as 32%.

Memory and Cognitive Impairment: Decreased alertness and excessive daytime sleepiness impair your memory and your cognitive ability — your ability to think and process information.

Stress Relationships: Disruption of a bed partner’s sleep due to a sleep disorder may cause significant problems for the relationship (for example, separate bedrooms, conflicts, moodiness, etc.).

Poor Quality of Life: You might, for example, be unable to participate in certain activities that require sustained attention, like going to the movies, seeing your child in a school play, or watching a favourite TV show.

Occupational Injury: Excessive sleepiness also contributes to a greater than twofold higher risk of sustaining an occupational injury.

Automobile Injury: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates conservatively that each year drowsy driving is responsible for at least 100,000 automobile crashes, 71,000 injuries, and 1,550 fatalities.

In the long term, sleep deprivation becomes even more scary, according to the medical website.

Here are the long term consequences.

High blood pressure

Heart attack

Heart failure

Stroke

Obesity

Psychiatric problems, including depression and other mood disorders

Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Mental impairment

Fetal and childhood growth retardation

Injury from accidents

Disruption of bed partner’s sleep quality

Poor quality of life

