A Tale Of Two Gold ETFs -- Guess Which One John Paulson Is Long

Joe Weisenthal

Yesterday there was chatter that if the Goldman Sachs (GS) charges had legs and somehow damaged John Paulson, then it could prompt him to sell his gold holdings.

It seems a bit unlikely, but possible.

Anyway, take a look at how these two gold ETFs performed yesterday: The SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) and the Sprott’s Physical Gold Trust (PHYS). One was down nearly 2%, while the other down less than 1%. Guess which one John Paulson holds.

See out full coverage of the SEC vs. Goldman Sachs here >

chart

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.