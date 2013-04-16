Here Are All The Gold Stocks John Paulson Is Losing Money On Today

The big news of the day is that gold is getting slammed.



Gold tanked more than 7% to trade below $1,400 an ounce during Monday’s session.

People are probably wondering how John Paulson, the closely-followed hedge fund manager who famously bet against subprime, is doing.

Paulson has been massively long gold and gold-related stocks.

We combed through his latest 13F filing and those gold stocks are getting hammered today. The numbers below are based on his fund’s most recent quarterly filing for the fourth quarter of 2012.

Allied Nevada Gold (1,509,221 shares in Q4): It was last down more than 8.8%. It hit a 52-week low of $11.66 a share.

Anglogold Ashanti (31,239,099 shares in Q4): The stock dropped more than 6.7%. It hit a 52-week low today of $18.95.

Barrick Gold (915,000 shares in Q4): It was trading down more than 10.6%. It hit a 52-week low of $19.92.

Gold Fields (6,541,600 shares in Q4): It was last off more than 5%. It hit a 52-week low of $6.42.

IAmGold Corp (3,881,900 shares in Q4): The stock was last down 8.25%. It hit a 52-week low today of $5 a share.

NovaGold Res (35,970,518 shares in Q4): The stock was last off more than 2.6%. It hit a 52-week low today of $2.38 a share.

Randgold (930,502 shares in Q4): The stock was last down more than 6.9%. It hit a 52-week low of $68.50 per share today.

SPDR Gold Trust (21,837,552 shares in Q4): GLD was last down more than 7.4%. It hit a 52-week low today of $131.10.

According to CNBC’s Kate Kelly, Paulson & Co, which owns more than 5% of the shares outstanding in GLD, is not selling right now.

