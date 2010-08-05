Suddenly, John Paulson Gets Less Bullish On The Recovery

The man known for nailing the trade on the way down has been sticking his neck out again this year, calling for a recovery notably in housing. His performance, however, has been mediocre.



And now, apparently, he’s getting a bit less bullish, according to FT [article not yet online] (via CNBC).

What this means is a bit unclear. We know, for example, that he was an outlier in terms of is bullishness on housing. And he’s substantially net long.

Evidently he’s still generally betting on a recovery, and not totally in the double dip camp.

Still, when a closely followed investor like this ratchet downs his expectations, even if it’s not a total 180, it’s certainly news.

