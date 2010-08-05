Suddenly, John Paulson Gets Less Bullish On The Recovery

Joe Weisenthal
John Paulson

The man known for nailing the trade on the way down has been sticking his neck out again this year, calling for a recovery notably in housing. His performance, however, has been mediocre.

And now, apparently, he’s getting a bit less bullish, according to FT [article not yet online] (via CNBC).

What this means is a bit unclear. We know, for example, that he was an outlier in terms of is bullishness on housing. And he’s substantially net long.

Evidently he’s still generally betting on a recovery, and not totally in the double dip camp.

Still, when a closely followed investor like this ratchet downs his expectations, even if it’s not a total 180, it’s certainly news.

