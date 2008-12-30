John Paulson Employee Buys Luxury Condo Downtown

A couple of weeks ago, we told you that luxury condos downtown were having trouble moving units. Well, apparently that, like pretty much all financial trends, doesn’t apply to people who work for John Paulson‘s hedge funds.



Cityfile: Michael Waldorf, who works for one of the very few hedge funds that will actually record gains for 2008—he’s a senior vice president at John Paulson‘s Paulson & Co.—has closed on an apartment at Riverhouse (left), the new development in Battery Park City. Waldorf and his wife, Julie, paid $6.175 million for a 28th floor apartment in the building also known as 1 River Terrace.

See Also: Wall Street Developers Turning Condos Into Hotel Rooms

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.