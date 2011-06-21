John Paulson Just Dumped All His Sino-Forest After Taking A Gigantic Bath

John Paulson, the billionaire hedge fund manager, has sold all his shares of Sino-Forest, the Chinese timber company whose shares have collapsed in the wake of fraud allegations, according to Bloomberg.



Paulson had a huge holding that has scorched his returns for June — he’s reportedly down 13% this month alone (also in part due to wrongway bets on financials).

Originally, Paulson defended the stock in the wake of allegations from short-selling research firm Muddy Waters, but the negatives keep piling up.

This weekend a Canadian newspaper basically corroborated the claims made by Muddy Waters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.