You Won't Believe How Badly John Paulson Is Doing Just This Month

2011 is turning into a total debacle for John Paulson, between his wrongway bet on banks, the economic recovery, and his disastrous stake in Sino Forest.



Last week it was revealed that he was already down big heading into this month, but June is looking horrendous.

And now this from WSJ’s Gregory Zuckerman:

Mr. Paulson’s $9 billion Advantage Plus fund lost more than 13% in the early part of this month, through June 10, leaving it down 19.65% for the year, according to two investors briefed on the performance.

What else can you say? That is a horrible result, and a huge hole to climb out of now.

