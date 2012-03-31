John Paulson Lost $3 Billion Last Year

John Paulson, the founder of Paulson & Co. had a crappy year in 2011 with some of his hedge funds losing between 30% and 50%, according to AR Magazine.



Not surprisingly, that means a lower payout for Paulson.

The legendary investor, who famously bet against the subprime housing market in 2007, fell off AR Magazine’s annual so-called “Rich List”, which surveys top-earning hedge fund managers.

It’s the first time since 2007 that Paulson failed to make the rankings. According to AR, Paulson lost $3 billion last year. To provide more context, in 2010 he took home a $4.9 billion payout.

Ouch.

SEE ALSO: John Paulson Is Resorting To Extreme Measures To Keep And Pay His Employees >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.