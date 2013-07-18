LIVE: John Paulson Is Doing His First Television Interview On CNBC

Closely-followed hedge fund manager John Paulson is making a rare appearance to give the keynote lunchtime address at the CNBC/Institutional Investor conference.



This is Paulson’s first TV appearance. He rarely does interviews.

Back in 2007, Paulson famously bet against the subprime housing crisis and became a household name. It was called the greatest trade ever.

His performance in the last two years though has been criticised.

“We think we’re back into our long term achievement returns right now,” Paulson said.

