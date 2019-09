The world’s hottest hedge fund manager John Paulson has acquired 3 million shares of Citigroup (C), acquired more shares of JPMorgan (JPM), while completely dumping his holdings in Goldman Sachs (GS) and Bank of America (BAC).



See more at ZeroHedge and in the Paulson & Co. 13-F.



