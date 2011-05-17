John Paulson Buys Hewlett Packard And Lubrizol, Dumps Pfizer

John Paulson’s biggest moves last quarter: buying HP and Lubrizol, and dumping Pfizer.



Bought:

— Hewlett Packard: bought $1 billion (25 million shares) Current position: 25 million shares

— Lubrizol: bought 6 million shares ($803 million). Current position: (Berkshire Hathaway bought Lubrizol.)

— Weyerhaeuser Co: bought $780 million (31,700,200 shares). Current position: 31,700,200 shares

Sold:

— Pfizer: sold $400 million (22.8 million shares) Current position: 0 shares

Click here to see his latest 13f.

