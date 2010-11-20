Hedge Funder John Paulson Follows His Own Advice, Picks Up A $3 Million Olympic Tower Pad

An apartment at 641 Fifth Ave.

John Paulson just forked out $2.85 million on a two-bedroom pad at 641 Fifth Avenue’s Olympic Tower condominium, The Real Deal reports.No word yet on whether Paulson plans to actually live in the apartment, especially since he owns a 28,000-square-foot home on the Upper East Side.



But no matter, he’s just following his own advice:

If you don’t own a home buy one.”

“If you own one home, buy another one, and if you own two homes buy a third.”

This latest purchase is a fraction of the size of the 86th street apartment, at 1,797-square-feet.

Records show that Paulson also haggled with the seller; the 26th floor apartment was originally listed for $3.15 million.

He dropped $14.7 million on the East 86th address in 2004.

