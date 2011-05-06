John Paulson's Biggest Fund Down In 2011

Bloomberg wire reports that John Paulson “hasn’t recouped losses this year after his biggest hedge fund was little changed in April.”
Paulson’s flagship Advantage Plus Fund slid 1.7% this year. It only gained 0.1% in April.
Advantage’s “gold-denominated share class” added 6.3% in April, and is up 4.9% YTD.
The $9 billion fund lost 11% last year through August. Then in September, returns went positive by the middle of December.
But then March saw Advantage lose 4.4%, according to Bloomberg.
Obviously anything he had in gold got whacked today.
