A Quick Question For John Paulson...

It’s been a few weeks since we’ve last heard any fresh numbers from John Paulson, but the most recent update at the end of August still indicated he was getting destroyed this year.



Most likely some fresh data will come out soon.

In the meantime, we’re curious about one specific slice of Paulson’s holdings: The gold miners — what’s Paulson been doing with them?

Gold has been one huge winner for Paulson, and his most recent 13-F is filled with gold mining holdings.

Specifically he owns shares of:

Anglogold Ashanti

Barrick Gold

Gold Fields

Novagold

Randgold

Agnico Eagle Minds

But since September 20, the miners have been getting killed.

The Market Vector Gold Miners ETF (GDX) is down about 13% just since then.

Obviously we don’t know how he’s positioned now (whether he’s pared back or not, etc.) but it’s certainly possible that the last big winning slice of Paulson’s portfolio has been killed in the last 8 or 9 days.

