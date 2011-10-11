Attention John Paulson And Rupert Murdoch: The Occupy Wall Street Protesters Are Coming To You

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

The Occupy Wall Street protesters will leave their Zuccotti Park encampment in Manhattan’s Financial District and head up to the Upper East Side today to see how the “1% really live.”Today’s march is being called the “NYC Billionaires Walking Tour” will begin at 59th Street and 5th Avenue around 12:30 p.m.



According to John Carney at NetNet, hedge fund billionaire John Paulson and media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s houses are both destinations for the demonstration.

Here’s how Occupy Wall Street is describing the event:

Wanna “see how the 1% lives”? Then join us on a walking tour of the homes of some of the bank and corporate executives that don’t pay taxes, cut jobs, engaged in mortgage fraud, tanked our economy…..all while giving themselves record setting bonuses!

Occupy wall street will join community groups fighting for economic justice.

You can meet at Liberty Square/Zuccotti Park at 11:00 am and we will take the subway together or you can meet at 59th and 5th ave at 12:30pm. (please indicate if you will travel with us from the square)

We’ll be meeting at 59th Street and 5th Avenue at 12:30 pm, and then march from house to house, demanding accountability for Wall Street crimes, and an extension of the Millionaire’s tax.

