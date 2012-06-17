Meet The 10 Hedge Fund Superstars That John Paulson Just Promoted To Partner

New partner Ty Wallach and his wife, Doryn.

Photo: PM

In his year-end investor letter John Paulson gives thanks to some special people over at Paulson & Co. headquarters:All these inviduals have demonstrated exceptional performance over many years and proved their ability to initiate, structure and manager large complex profitable positions.



And for their exceptional performance, these individuals been crowned with a new title: partner.

In total, Paulson elevated 10 of his staff to partner status last year.

