Meet The 10 Hedge Fund Superstars That John Paulson Just Promoted To Partner

In his year-end investor letter John Paulson gives thanks to some special people over at Paulson & Co. headquarters:All these inviduals have demonstrated exceptional performance over many years and proved their ability to initiate, structure and manager large complex profitable positions.
And for their exceptional performance, these individuals been crowned with a new title: partner.
In total, Paulson elevated 10 of his staff to partner status last year.
Notable Transactions: Lehman Brothers, Extended Stay
Kamensky was recruited in 2009 after Paolo Pelligrini left the credit team.
He was previously an SVP at Lehman Brothers and BarCap, and before banking was an associate at Thacher and Bartlett. He's a Georgetown grad and is married to journalist Amy Blumenfeld.
Notable Transactions: Extended Stay, Tousa West
Barr oversaw real estate private equity at Lehman Brothers before he came to Paulson & Co.
Notable Transactions: Anglo Gold, Detour Gold, Osisko
Flores is a CFA and before coming to Paulson, was HSBC's senior gold mining analyst.
Notable Transactions: Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Bank of America
He previously worked for Banc of America Securities, Lehman Bros, Bear Stearns, Capital One, Santander and Scotiabank. He has degrees from University of Navarra; Université de Savoie; and the University of Western Ontario.
Lacoursiere spent 10 years in sell side equity research before switching to buy side covering global financial institutions, and he's a fan of the book: Lords of Finance: 1929, The Great Depression, and the Bankers who Broke the World
Notable Transactions: Rohm & Haas, Wyeth, Shering Plough
Hoffman once offered to give up his Giants tickets to make a deal happen. He's a democratic donor.
Notable Transactions: Gold derivatives, Strategy
He was previously head of precious-metal strategy at UBS (he was with the bank for about 15 years).
He trained at Imperial College London and worked as a gold equity analyst in Johannesburg for a UBS subsidiary before joining UBS-proper. He's a well-known name in the London precious metals markets.
Notable Transactions: Hartford Financial, Cons eco, AC AS
He joined Paulson in 2009, and was formerly a head of financial institutions groups at Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley. Murphy was recruited to lead the hedge fund's move into insurance.
He was most recently at Fairfield Greenwich, an asset manager charged with fraud for investing clients' money with Bernie Madoff. He has a B.A from Columbia, a law degree from Harvard and an MBA from MIT.
Notable Transactions: One West Bank, Citigroup
He was formerly financials Sector Lead Analyst at CFRA and Chief Bank Analysis at the FDIC.
He graduated from the University of Maryland.
Notable Transactions: GM AC, Ford Motor Credit, Har rahs
He was previously an MD at Oak Hill Advisors. Prior to Oak Hill, he was at Kidder, Peabody. He's a Princeton grad and is a CFA.
Wallach was married in 2003 in Rhode Island, and sold his West End apartment for a seven-figure sum in 2004.
Notable Transactions: Traded over $100 billion of Fixed Income Securities.
Rosenberg was basically charged with implementing Paulson's sub-prime short, and is the hedge fund manager's top trader. He's a democrat donor.
