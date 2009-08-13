John Paulson Already Up 40% On Bank Of America?

Doing some quick maths, it looks like John Paulson could already be up 40% on his Bank of America (BAC) buy, given he bought 168 million shares of BAC from $8.69 to $14.16 in the second quarter, and assuming an average price of $11.4.

Did he simply benefit from a rising tide in financials? Well to some extent certainly, but let’s give him some credit. The S&P 500 Financials Index is only up 23% from its second quarter average price. With the purchase, he becomes BofA’s fourth largest shareholder.



